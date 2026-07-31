Mansen SHS turns dream into reality with first-ever NSMQ qualification

Mansen Senior High School has secured a historic place at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after qualifying for the competition for the first time in the school’s history.

The breakthrough came during the opening contest of the Bono Regional qualifiers, where Mansen SHS claimed one of the region’s five available slots to the national championship.

Mansen SHS narrowly defeated Istiqaama Senior High School, finishing the contest with 26 points to secure the qualification by a single-point margin.

The result ended Istiqaama SHS’s hopes of making its maiden appearance at the national stage this year, while Mansen SHS celebrated a landmark achievement for the school.

For students, teachers and supporters of Mansen SHS, the qualification represents a significant milestone and recognition of years of academic preparation and commitment.

The school will now join other qualifiers from across the country to compete at the national championship, where it will face some of Ghana’s established NSMQ contenders.

Four additional qualification slots remain available in the Bono Regional qualifiers as schools continue their pursuit of a place at the national competition.

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