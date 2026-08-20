23rd Ghana International Book Fair launched to promote reading culture among young people

The Ghana International Book Fair has announced the 23rd edition of the annual book fair, scheduled to take place from August 27 to 30, 2026, at the National Theatre of Ghana.

The four-day event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day under the theme "Transforming Ghana’s Future Through Books".

Chairman of the Ghana International Book Fair, Edward Yaw Udzu, described the event as a major celebration of books, reading, knowledge, creativity, and Ghana’s publishing industry.

“The Ghana International Book Fair is pleased to announce the 23rd Ghana International Book Fair, a major celebration of books, reading, knowledge, creativity and the publishing industry, which is taking place at the National Theatre of Ghana from the 27th to 30th of August from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day," he stated.

He said the fair will bring together key players in the literary and publishing sectors, including publishers, authors, writers, booksellers, librarians, educators, academics, students, policymakers, development partners, the media, and book lovers.

“Under the inspiring theme, transforming Ghana's future through books, the fair, which will bring together publishers, authors, writers, booksellers, librarians, educators, academics, students, policymakers, development partners and you, the media and book lovers, is set to provide an exciting platform for the exchange of ideas, discovery of new books, networking and the celebration of Ghanaian literature and knowledge," he added.

Ghana Star Reader Competition

The organisers are also placing emphasis on young people and the need to strengthen Ghana’s reading culture.

Executive Director of the Ghana International Book Fair, Yvonne Bosman, announced the Maydian edition of the Ghana Star Reader, a national reading competition aimed at encouraging students to develop their reading abilities.

“Allow me to introduce the Maydian edition of the Ghana Star Reader. This is a national reading competition designed to nurture students to promote the reading culture while demonstrating their fluency, comprehension and active reading and listening skills in English and Ghanaian languages," she announced.

According to Ms. Bosman, the competition will provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their reading and comprehension abilities while promoting literacy in both English and Ghanaian languages.

The fair will also feature “Reading with Champions", an interactive session designed to connect children with accomplished personalities from various sectors.

Ms. Bosman explained that the initiative will bring personalities from business, government, sports, the creative arts, and other sectors together with children to read and engage with them directly.

“We will also have Reading with Champions, which is an interactive session where accomplished personalities from business, government, sports, the creative arts and other sectors read and engage directly with children,” she added.

She said the programme is intended to expose young people to positive role models while encouraging them to develop strong reading habits.

“The programme inspires young people to develop strong reading habits while exposing them to the positive role models who demonstrate the value of education, discipline and leadership,” she stated.

The organisers say the 23rd Ghana International Book Fair will provide an avenue to promote Ghanaian literature, encourage reading among young people, and create stronger connections among stakeholders in the country’s publishing and literary ecosystem.

The fair will take place at the National Theatre of Ghana from August 27 to 30, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.