Football

Ghana international Andy Yiadom signs for AFC Wimbledon

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  19 August 2026 11:04am
Andy Yiadom
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Ghana international Andy Yiadom has joined League One side AFC Wimbledon on a contract running until January 2027.

The 34-year-old defender arrives after ending an eight-year spell with Reading, where he made 253 appearances.

Yiadom has made almost 400 appearances across the three divisions of the English Football League (EFL).

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for Wimbledon and I'm ready to give my all for the team. I'm really excited to get involved in the games that we have coming up,” Yiadom said.

He had previously spent four years at Barnet, making 177 appearances for the Bees.

During his time there, he also played under former Netherlands international Edgar Davids.

He has also represented Ghana 26 times from 2017 to 2022.

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