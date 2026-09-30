Gov’t rejects Baffour Awuah ‘kidnap’ claims, says EOCO officer was lawfully executing arrest

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected claims that an Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) officer attempted to kidnap Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the officer seen confronting the MP was a legitimate law enforcement officer on assignment.

“At the beginning of the video, I can say that I have never seen a law enforcement officer show so much politeness and civility towards a subject that he wants to arrest.”

He said the officer was “essentially doing a mea culpa and begging the MP to come with her” and “did not pose any threat whatsoever to the MP in question.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that EOCO had a tactical team available to forcefully apprehend the MP if necessary.

“They were officially instructed. Indeed, the lady I’m told is part of their surveillance team. So basically, they have to surveil the individual and see whether it is opportune to apprehend him or invite him.”

He said the officer had been with the service for about 17 years.

“The lady is a law enforcement officer without question.”

According to him, the tactical team decided against using force after assessing the situation and determining that doing so could escalate tensions.

“They decided not to because they gauged the altercation had ensued and noticed that if they went to apply force or do anything, you could escalate the situation. So they just stepped down.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, however, acknowledged that the manner and timing of the attempted arrest could be questioned.

“You can say that they could have applied a bit more finesse and be a bit more strategic, and perhaps read the room there and seen that no, the environment is not conducive.”

But he rejected attempts to blame the incident on government, insisting that law enforcement agencies do not need presidential permission to arrest suspects.

“Do they need to seek the president’s permission to arrest everybody?”

He also challenged the argument that parliamentary status should shield MPs from law enforcement.

“This attempt that MPs make to use MPship as a reason why law enforcement cannot get them must stop.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said MPs should not receive special treatment.

“There should be no difference between the coconut seller and the MP when it comes to law enforcement, unless we want to promote elitism.”

He said his own parliamentary status should not protect him from lawful action.

“I’m an MP. If I am believed to have committed a crime, my membership of Parliament should not be a stumbling block.”

He nevertheless acknowledged the legal protection covering MPs while travelling to and from Parliament.

“Of course, the law says that on my way to and from Parliament, I cannot be apprehended.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.