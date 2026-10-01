Morocco appoints first woman head of government, El Mansouri vows to meet citizens’ expectations

Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, coordinator of the collective leadership of Morocco’s Authenticity and Modernity Party, has been appointed Head of Government by King Mohammed VI.

Following her appointment, El Mansouri pledged to work towards forming a government capable of meeting the expectations of the King and Moroccan citizens.

Speaking to the press after a Royal Audience, she said she was honoured by the appointment and had received the King’s guidelines for managing the next phase.

She described the appointment as a historic moment for Morocco, noting that she is the first woman to be appointed to head the government.

“This is a historic moment for our country. This is the first time that a woman has been appointed to head a government, which is a source of pride for me and for all the women of the country.”

El Mansouri said the appointment also carried a broader message to Moroccan women about their role in national development.

She highlighted what she described as the King’s continued support for Moroccan women, saying her appointment should encourage women to contribute to building a harmonious society alongside other sections of the country.

She said consultations would begin immediately within her political party and with other political parties as she works towards forming the new government.

“I will work towards proposing a government that lives up to the expectations of His Majesty the King and all citizens.”

El Mansouri said the government to be proposed must be capable of responding to the challenges facing the country and meeting the expectations of citizens, particularly young people.

“We are fully aware of the importance of this stage and of the high expectations of citizens, particularly young people.”

She said her consultations would focus on developing a programme built around practical measures to address those expectations.

“We will draw up a programme offering realistic and concrete solutions.”

El Mansouri’s appointment now sets the stage for consultations with political parties on the composition and programme of the new government.

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