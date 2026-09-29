Ghana’s Starlets step up training ahead of second friendly with Morocco

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Starlets have stepped up preparations for their second international friendly against Morocco’s U17 side following a full-scale training session on Monday.
The team returned to regular training after holding a recovery session on Sunday following their impressive 2-0 victory over the Moroccan youngsters in the first friendly.
Coach Kassim Ocansey and his technical team increased the intensity of Monday’s session as the players worked on their physical conditioning, tactical organisation and attacking play ahead of the second encounter.
The Black Starlets will be hoping to build on their performance in the opening game, where Hope Agbasi opened the scoring before Alidu Issah doubled Ghana’s advantage from the penalty spot.
With the second friendly approaching, the technical team is expected to use the remaining preparations to fine-tune the team and give more players an opportunity to stake a claim for places in the squad.
The Black Starlets will face Morocco U17 on Wednesday in the second of the two scheduled friendlies as they continue preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, which will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.
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