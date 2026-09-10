Guinea backs Morocco’s Sahara autonomy plan as ‘sole solution’ to dispute

Guinea has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, describing autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the only solution to the longstanding dispute.

The position was reiterated during the 8th session of the Morocco-Guinea Joint Cooperation Commission in Conakry on Tuesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Guinea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad, Dr Morissanda Kouyaté.

In his opening remarks, Dr Kouyaté said Guinea’s position on the issue remained firm.

“The Republic of Guinea reaffirms its steadfast and unwavering support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara and for Morocco’s sovereignty over this part of its territory.”

He also expressed support for Morocco’s proposed autonomy framework.

Guinea, he said, “supports autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the sole solution to this dispute, as advocated by Morocco before the UN Security Council.”

Dr Kouyaté pointed to Guinea’s diplomatic presence in Morocco’s southern city of Dakhla as a further demonstration of its position.

“Opening the Consulate General of the Republic of Guinea in Dakhla is a concrete expression of this principled position and a symbol of unwavering solidarity.”

The Guinean government opened the consulate in Dakhla in January 2020, a move Morocco has cited as evidence of Guinea’s support for its position on the Sahara.

Mr Bourita, for his part, expressed Morocco’s appreciation for Guinea’s continued backing.

He thanked the Guinean government for its “unconditional support” across regional and international forums, as well as for opening its consulate in Dakhla.

The latest declaration further strengthens diplomatic ties between Rabat and Conakry, while reaffirming Guinea’s position on the disputed Sahara issue.

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