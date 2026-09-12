Morocco rejects Spain blame game, warns against using kingdom as political pawn

Morocco has rejected what it describes as renewed accusations from political and media circles in Spain, insisting that its relations with Madrid should be guided by mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation.

In a statement issued Thursday, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said the Kingdom had deliberately chosen to build a relationship with Spain based on good neighbourliness, political understanding, economic partnership and security cooperation.

The Ministry said the approach reached a new stage with the Joint Declaration of April 7, 2022, following a meeting between King Mohammed VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

According to the statement, the declaration established mutual respect, trust and continued dialogue as the basis for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Morocco said the approach had produced tangible results, particularly in trade and security. It noted that Spain is Morocco’s leading economic partner, while Morocco is Spain’s second-largest trading partner outside the European Union.

The two countries have also deepened security cooperation, with Morocco saying joint efforts have helped save lives and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.

On migration, Morocco said cooperation with Spain has historically been coordinated and effective.

The Ministry, however, said the events of last July required a thorough investigation to establish what happened, identify any interference and prevent a recurrence.

It questioned why accusations continue to be levelled against Morocco when, according to the statement, there is no evidence, fact or report establishing the involvement of Moroccan authorities.

It also questioned why illegal migrants were not being returned despite Morocco’s official commitment to readmit them, and why unaccompanied minors were being kept away from their families despite Morocco’s request for their return.

The Ministry said answers to those questions should come from the relevant Spanish authorities.

Morocco also accused some Spanish political and media circles of exploiting the Kingdom for domestic political purposes.

It criticised what it described as unreasonable and populist escalation, warning that such rhetoric could undermine relations between the two countries.

The Ministry further expressed concern over what it called ill-advised initiatives by legislative and judicial institutions, arguing that these could fuel mistrust and tensions.

Morocco said it would not allow itself to become a political pawn ahead of elections or a scapegoat in domestic political disputes.

“The Kingdom of Morocco refuses to be used as a pre-election political pawn, nor will it accept being the scapegoat in political score-settling,” the statement said.

The Ministry stressed that geographical proximity between Morocco and Spain is a permanent reality.

It said political leaders have a responsibility to turn that proximity into an advantage for the future, warning that strategic blindness could instead transform it into a source of recurring tensions and mistrust.

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