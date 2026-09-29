Any aggression against Saudi Arabia is an aggression against Morocco – King Mohammed VI

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed strong solidarity with Saudi Arabia following repeated attacks attributed by Morocco’s Royal Office to Houthi militias.

He warns that any aggression against the kingdom is also an aggression against Morocco.

King Mohammed VI conveyed the position in messages to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the country’s Prime Minister.

The Moroccan monarch said the attacks, which he said had targeted civilian and economic facilities, vital infrastructure, cities and residential areas, were a matter of deep concern.

He expressed particular alarm over what he described as attempts to target Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

The King said the attacks went beyond aggression against Saudi Arabia, arguing that they affected Muslims globally and violated the principles of Islam, including peace, tolerance and respect for human life, dignity and holy sites.

“Faithful to the bonds of religion and history and to our shared destiny, as well as to the solid bonds of brotherhood that unite us personally, along with our two Families and our two brotherly peoples,” King Mohammed VI said, “I address You in this delicate circumstance that your dear country is going through.”

He said Morocco condemned the attacks and held the Houthi militias and those who support, fund and arm them responsible.

King Mohammed VI also drew a direct connection between the security of Saudi Arabia and that of Morocco and the Gulf region.

“The security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, like the security of the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, is inseparable from the security of the Kingdom of Morocco,” he said.

“Any aggression against Saudi Arabia is an aggression against Morocco,” he added.

The Moroccan King said his country regarded support for Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states as support for “right and legitimacy,” while defending their interests was also a defence of Morocco’s common strategic interests.

He further expressed concern about what he described as threats from “terrorist and separatist militias and the regional powers that support them,” saying such actions risk undermining stability across the region.

According to King Mohammed VI, the threat also extends to vital maritime routes that are important to the global economy and international navigation.

He said Morocco shared a strategic assessment with Saudi Arabia regarding the continued attacks.

The Moroccan monarch argued that the attacks constituted violations of international law and cited United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015), which calls for the withdrawal of militias, the handover of weapons and an end to violence.

He also cited Resolution 2722 (2024), which calls for an immediate cessation of attacks against maritime navigation.

King Mohammed VI said attacks on civilian areas, economic infrastructure and holy sites also violated international humanitarian law and international conventions.

He concluded that such actions “cannot go unpunished.”

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