Gender Ministry calls for greater industry support for women in TVET

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called for stronger industry support for women pursuing careers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), saying access to training must be matched with opportunities to gain practical experience and build sustainable careers.

The Ministry said industry had an important role to play in closing the gap between skills acquisition and employment by providing more internships, apprenticeships and workplace opportunities for women and girls.

The call was made in a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, by the Ministry’s Director, Faustina Acheampong, at the fifth edition of the Women in TVET Conference in Accra on Monday.

The conference, organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), was held at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge under the theme, “Give to Gain – A Powerful Call to Action.”

The Minister said Ghana’s changing labour market made it increasingly important for women and girls to acquire practical, market-relevant skills and have clear pathways into employment and leadership.

She noted that women’s participation in areas traditionally dominated by men could broaden the country’s skills base and contribute to a more inclusive workforce.

Addressing barriers

A major concern raised in her speech was the need to move beyond encouraging women to participate in TVET and address the structural barriers that can prevent them from completing their training, entering industry and progressing in their careers.

The Minister linked this to the government’s broader gender agenda, including the Revised National Gender Policy 2025–2034 and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), which seek to address gender disparities and promote women’s participation in decision-making.

She said affirmative action should be understood as a means of addressing barriers that had historically limited opportunities for women and girls, rather than as an alternative to merit.

For young women entering TVET, the Minister had a simple message: skills must be accompanied by ambition, networks, technology and opportunities to use what they have learned.

She encouraged girls not to allow traditional perceptions about “men’s jobs” and “women’s jobs” to determine their career choices.

The Minister also called on stakeholders to ensure that discussions about women in TVET translated into practical partnerships and opportunities rather than remaining at the level of policy and dialogue.

She commended CTVET for sustaining the Women in TVET Conference, describing it as an important platform for bringing together women in the sector, industry, policymakers, educators and development partners.

The conference forms part of ongoing efforts to promote greater participation of women in TVET and create pathways linking skills training with employment, entrepreneurship and leadership opportunities.

The Minister said the broader objective should be to build a Ghana in which women and men have equal opportunities to contribute to national development.

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