Gender Ministry targets 16 regional shelters for survivors of abuse

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is working towards establishing a network of shelters across all 16 regions to provide protection and rehabilitation for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the government had already commissioned a shelter in Accra and supported two additional facilities in the Upper West and Eastern Regions.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Government Accountability Series, she said the facilities were providing survivors with access to protection, counselling and other forms of assistance as they recover from abuse and exploitation.

Dr Lartey said the Ministry intends to expand the shelter network further, with plans to construct two to three additional facilities in 2027 as part of efforts to improve access to support services outside Accra.

“For any survivor of sexual or gender-based violence watching today, the Orange Support Centre is reachable, toll-free, on 0800 111 222 or by WhatsApp on 055 1755 7575,” she said.

The Minister said expanding the shelter network would help ensure that survivors do not have to travel long distances to access specialised support and would strengthen the country’s response to gender-based violence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.