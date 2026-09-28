Law enforcement officers trained to tackle emerging human trafficking threats

Audio By Carbonatix
Law enforcement officers from key security and enforcement agencies have undergone specialised training in Accra to strengthen their ability to detect, investigate and respond to human trafficking and emerging forms of exploitation.
The two-day capacity-building programme, held from September 23 to 24, brought together officers from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other relevant institutions.
The training focused on practical skills for identifying trafficking victims, gathering evidence, conducting investigations and supporting the prosecution of trafficking-related offences.
Participants were also taken through issues including migrant smuggling, child trafficking and the worst forms of child labour, sex and labour trafficking, victim protection and emerging cyber-related trafficking crimes.
The programme further examined modern trends in trafficking and the consequences for victims.
The Director of the Human Trafficking Secretariat, Madam Abena Annobea Asare, led sessions on the basic concepts of human trafficking in Ghana, emphasising the need for frontline officers to understand the nature and dynamics of trafficking to improve their response to suspected cases.
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the fight against human trafficking required sustained investment in professional capacity and stronger collaboration among law enforcement agencies.
Her statement was delivered on her behalf by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Dr Marian Kpakpah.
Dr Lartey urged the officers to deepen their understanding of the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) and the Human Trafficking Regulations, 2015 (L.I. 2219), while strengthening victim identification, victim-centred interviewing, referrals, evidence gathering, investigations and prosecution.
She said the Human Trafficking Secretariat had, over the past three years, trained 1,750 officers from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Customs Division, in collaboration with development partners.
The Minister stressed that traffickers continue to adopt new technologies and methods, making it necessary for law enforcement agencies to remain informed, vigilant and professional in responding to emerging threats. The latest programme was organised by the Human Trafficking Secretariat in collaboration with International Justice Mission.
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