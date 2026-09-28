‘I predicted Tinkler would resign as Kotoko coach’ – Kojo Addae Mensah

Erick Tinkler

Football analyst Kojo Addae Mensah says Eric Tinkler’s departure from Asante Kotoko after just two months did not come as a surprise to him, insisting he had anticipated the South African coach would eventually leave the club.

Tinkler quit his position after Kotoko suffered a shock defeat by 10-man Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The club announced that they had “agreed to the request of its Head Coach, Eric Tinkler, to be released from his contract with the Club effective immediately for personal reasons.”

Speaking to Luv FM, Addae Mensah said he had predicted Tinkler would experience a “cultural shock” after moving from South Africa to Ghana, particularly because of differences in football infrastructure and playing surfaces.

“But when Tinkler was appointed, I said he is going to have a cultural shock. By the time he settles, we probably will be off pace to be able to win this title,” Addae Mensah said.

Addae Mensah, who previously covered Asante Kotoko as a columnist, said his assessment was informed by his experience with the club, particularly during trips to South Africa.

He recalled the standard of football facilities he encountered there, saying even school pitches were of a high quality.

“I was not surprised at all. I said, there you go, because in South Africa, even primary school pitches are top notch,” he added.

Reflecting on his time following Kotoko, Addae Mensah recalled the facilities the club used during training trips to South Africa.

“I had this time when I was deep in Kotoko, anytime we go down to South Africa, we were training on pitches for schools, with flood lights and everything,” he said.

According to Addae Mensah, the difficulties he expected Tinkler to encounter emerged sooner than he had anticipated.

“So honestly speaking, it has come earlier than I expected. It hasn't come as a shock to me at all because he's going to have cultural shock,” he stated.

Tinkler spent just two months in charge of Kotoko and won one of the four Ghana Premier League matches he oversaw.

He also guided the Porcupine Warriors to victory in the 2026 Democracy Cup, where they beat arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on penalties.

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