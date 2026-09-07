GPL 2026/27: Kotoko coach Tinkler criticizes ‘very poor’ performance after Debibi draw

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has criticized his side's “very poor” performance following their 2-2 draw with newly promoted Debibi United in the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through Yakubu Dogo after 15 minutes, but Debibi United fought back in the second half to turn the game around.
Richard Owusu scored twice to put the home side 2-1 ahead before Hubert Gyau restored parity for Kotoko in the 79th minute.
"I dont think we did enough to win this game,” Tinkler said in a post-match interview.
"The performance itself, not entire happy. On the ball, we were very poor, not good enough in terms of our composure.
"We kept giving the ball away and we made it very difficult for ourselves. A draw is a fair outcome.”
The result leaves Kotoko seventh in the league table after the opening round of matches.
Kotoko will now turn their attention to their next fixture, when they host Heart of Lions.
Latest Stories
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
4 seconds
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
6 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
17 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
22 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
22 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
30 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
30 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
45 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
52 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours