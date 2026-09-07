Football | National

GPL 2026/27: Kotoko coach Tinkler criticizes ‘very poor’ performance after Debibi draw

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  7 September 2026 9:05am
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Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has criticized his side's “very poor” performance following their 2-2 draw with newly promoted Debibi United in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through Yakubu Dogo after 15 minutes, but Debibi United fought back in the second half to turn the game around.

Richard Owusu scored twice to put the home side 2-1 ahead before Hubert Gyau restored parity for Kotoko in the 79th minute.

"I dont think we did enough to win this game,” Tinkler said in a post-match interview.

"The performance itself, not entire happy. On the ball, we were very poor, not good enough in terms of our composure.

"We kept giving the ball away and we made it very difficult for ourselves. A draw is a fair outcome.”

The result leaves Kotoko seventh in the league table after the opening round of matches.

Kotoko will now turn their attention to their next fixture, when they host Heart of Lions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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