AFCON 2027Q: Prince Adu Kwabena major doubt for Ghana after head injury

Prince Adu Kwabena left the game on a stretcher

Ghana forward Prince Adu Kwabena is a major doubt for the Black Stars’ upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia after being stretchered off with a head injury.

Adu Kwabena was carried off during Viktoria Plzeň’s 2-1 defeat to Slavia Prague in the Czech First League.

The Ghana forward is now facing an anxious wait to discover whether he will be fit for Ghana’s upcoming international fixtures.

"I don't have any information yet. Hopefully it won't be anything serious, but I haven't spoken to the doctors yet," Viktoria Plzeň head coach Radoslav Kováč said.

He could be the second player to withdraw after Mohammed Kudus dropped out to focus on full recovery.

Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

The Black Stars will then take on Morocco in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on October 4.

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