Postponement not an option as Kenya races to be ready for Afcon 2027

Kenya is building the new 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

African football boss Patrice Motsepe has called for a "heightened sense of urgency" from next year's Africa Cup of Nations co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The tournament is set to return to East Africa for the first time in 51 years, with the opening match on 19 June and the final on 17 July.

Stadiums are supposed to be ready for testing in around three months' time, and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Motsepe says there is little room for delay.

"Even though we've got nine months, we need to start using those stadiums in January next year to test them and to see what further improvements are required," he told BBC Sport Africa after inspecting preparations in Kenya on Friday.

Motsepe said there had been "very good progress" while also acknowledging that some facilities were still below the required level.

"We've got very high standards in terms of our expectations of the infrastructure, the facilities and the stadiums, the hotels, the roads, the football pitches where training takes place," the South African added.

"We require those facilities to be world-class."

Despite delays in certain areas, Motsepe insisted: "There isn't the slightest consideration of a postponement.

"There should be no need because there's a deep amount of commitment."

Kenya to 'accelerate preparations'

CAF president Patrice Motsepe met Kenyan President William Ruto on his visit to the country on Friday

Motsepe began his inspection visit for AFCON 2027 in Tanzania before touring Kenya, where he inspected two venues in Nairobi: Kasarani Stadium and the newly constructed 60,000-capacity Talanta Stadium.

BBC Sport Africa understands that one of the main areas of concern in Kenya is Kasarani and its corresponding training facility.

The stadium is set to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, which Nairobi was awarded on Tuesday ahead of London and Rome.

When CAF conducted its previous inspection in mid-February, the local organisers were told that stadiums and their associated training facilities should be around 80% ready by August.

However, Kasarani has seen limited progress over the past seven months, with several areas still requiring attention.

One of the biggest challenges is the playing surface, which is yet to be laid. Work is also required on cabling for broadcast and television operations, floodlights and the stadiums' sky boxes.

Motsepe also pointed to the demands created by hosting hundreds of VIPs and heads of state, saying some stadium designs will need to be reconfigured.

"Security issues in relation to where the special guests, particularly the heads of state, will be seated require a revision of the original plans," the 64-year-old explained.

Kenya's cabinet secretary for sports, Salim Mvurya, insisted that preparations would be completed on time.

"I assure CAF and Kenyans we will accelerate the preparations for AFCON 2027," Mvurya said.

"We will conclude everything by December to be sure we can have test matches in the various facilities."

December is significant because Motsepe is due to return to the region for a final assessment visit in January.

Recent CAF tournaments have regularly been delayed from their original dates.

This year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations was played in July after the planned kick-off in March was postponed with just 12 days' notice.

The 2024 African Nations Championship - the former tournament for home-based players only - in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda was postponed from its intended February 2025 dates to August 2025 to ensure infrastructure and facilities were "at the levels necessary". That decision came 18 days before the tournament was due to start.

Meanwhile, the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast was moved to early 2024 due to concerns about the rainy season.

Two years ago, Motsepe's former deputy Veron Mosengo-Omba admitted that CAF faced a "scheduling nightmare" to fit its biennial tournaments into the crowded football calendar.

Some pundits claim that is part of the reasoning behind the decision to play the men's Afcon every four years after 2028.

Sporting legacy

Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium, which is under renovation, is set to host Africa's first-ever World Athletics Championships in 2029

Despite previous delays to tournaments and concerns over preparations in East Africa, Motsepe has made it clear the Afcon 2027 timetable will not be reconsidered.

"There's no plan B, there's no plan C," he said.

For Kenya, getting it right this time matters more because Afcon has become part of a bigger sporting project.

"One of the reasons why Kenya won the 2029 World Athletics Championship bid is because we are hosting Afcon. Therefore, this is a legacy," Mvurya said.

"Sport is not just entertainment; it is a livelihood; it is economic transformation.

"Therefore, we are aware that the opportunity to host AFCON will be key for our economic inspiration. Our tourism will be a big beneficiary.

"As government, we are confident we will host a successful AFCON."

The next three months are likely to be particularly crucial in making that promise a reality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.