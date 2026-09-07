Kenya’s president orders Tata Chemicals to end operations in the country

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya President William Ruto said on Thursday he had ordered India's Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in Kenya, saying its presence had failed to benefit the country.
Ruto said the government would bring in two new companies to take over operations for Tata Chemicals.
In late July, Tata had said that Kenya's government had ordered Tata Chemicals Limited to suspend its operations at the Magadi Soda factory and suspend any exports of soda ash.
Tata Chemicals said in a statement Thursday that it respects the authority of the government of Kenya and remained committed to "constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters."
Its unit has provided a "comprehensive" response to the matters raised by the ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, Tata Chemicals added.
Magadi is a township in southern Kenya's Kajiado County where Ruto was on a visit earlier in the day.
"That TATA company ... had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado," Ruto said.
"We have said we will bring a new company and ... they should put a big glass company here in Kajiado. And another company to make chemicals here in Kajiado. Are we slaves to other people?" Ruto said.
Tata Chemicals added that its "priority continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and the continued economic development of Kenya".
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