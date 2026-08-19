Ecuador intelligence chief and five Americans killed in Kenya helicopter crash

Ecuador's intelligence chief and his wife have been killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.

Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan, were among the seven people killed when the accident happened in Samburu County at approximately 09:13 (06:13 GMT) on Wednesday.

The other five victims were Americans, a US State Department spokesperson said.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the helicopter was on a scenic flight from a wildlife conservancy in Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro, a river that flows along several national reserves.

Samburu County is a popular tourist destination, renowned for its stunning landscape and many private wildlife conservancies.

Images from the scene show smoke at the wooded crash site on Mount Ololokwe, as members of the Kenya Red Cross approach the still-burning wreckage.

Ecuador has not given details about the death of Sensi-Contugi, 44, who was named director general of the Strategic Intelligence Center in 2024.

The president's office led tributes on behalf of the government to express sadness over the death of the intelligence chief.

Former President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso mentioned he had died in the helicopter crash.

Lady Lori Helicopters, which operated the the Eurocopter EC130 B4 aircraft, said it was "deeply saddened" by the accident.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the guests, crew, their families and loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic accident," a statement read.

According to a memo seen by the BBC's US partner CBS News one of the Americans killed in the crash was NBCUniversal journalist José Alberto Suárez.

In the memo, NBCUniversal called Suárez "a deeply respected leader and beloved friend and colleague.

"José was an exceptional colleague and mentor to many," the memo read.

Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte was among the Americans killed in the crash, according to local and US media.

Commenting on his death on X, US Rep Carlos Antonio Gimenez wrote: "Our prayers are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. May their memories be a blessing."

The four other American victims have not yet been identified.

Earlier reports had suggested seven people, six tourists and a pilot, were killed in the crash.

Helicopter crashes are not uncommon in Kenya.

In February, a helicopter crash in the Rift Valley county of Nandi killed six people, including a member of parliament.

In 2024, the military chief, Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla, died after an army helicopter that was carrying 11 people crashed in the west of the country, with only two survivors.

In June 2021 at least 10 soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed while landing near the capital, Nairobi.

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