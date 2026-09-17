Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers beat Kenya to advance to next stage

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana recovered from a defeat in the opening game of the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship to beat Kenya in their second game.
The Black Spikers recorded a 3-0 victory over Kenya in Tunis as they bounced back to winning ways in the championship and qualified for the next stage.
The two teams faced off in the second match in Pool A. The West Africans dominated the tie from start to finish, claiming a needed win.
The Black Spikers enjoyed a commanding first-set victory as they finished with a 25-20 scoreline. Kenya closed the gap in the second set but never really troubled the Ghanaians, who again won the set with a 25-23 scoreline.
The deciding set came in the third round. Kenya had a good start but ended up losing 25-20 as Ghana put themselves in a good position to advance from Pool A.
The 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.
The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.
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