IFC Investment in new Accra hotel to support nearly 1,000 jobs and expand midscale tourism in Ghana

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a long-term financing to PLP Properties Ltd. to support the development of a Hampton by Hilton. The new 170-room hotel in Accra is expected to provide 990 direct and indirect jobs, including 200 permanent positions, expand the supply of internationally branded midscale accommodation, and create new opportunities for local suppliers.

Located near Accra International Airport, Hampton by Hilton Accra Airport is positioned to become Hilton’s first hotel to open in Ghana and one of the first Hampton by Hilton properties in West Africa. It will broaden the range of quality accommodation available to business and leisure travelers in a market where most internationally branded hotels serve the upscale segment.

Travel and tourism contributed an estimated 5.7 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product and supported more than 800,000 jobs in 2024. By expanding midscale accommodation and strengthening hospitality infrastructure, the project is expected to support Ghana’s tourism sector and its contribution to employment and economic activity.

“Our vision goes beyond building a hotel,” said Jean-Louis Feghali, Executive Director of PLP Properties Ltd. “Hampton by Hilton Accra Airport will strengthen Accra’s hospitality offering, create jobs, support local suppliers, and serve business and leisure travelers. We value IFC’s support in helping us deliver the project in line with international sustainability standards.”

“Investment in quality, sustainable accommodation can strengthen Ghana’s tourism sector and support jobs across the wider economy,” said Nathalie Kouassi Akon, IFC Division Director for West Africa Gulf of Guinea. “IFC’s partnership with PLP Properties will expand Accra’s hospitality offering, strengthen demand for local goods and services, and promote more sustainable hotel development.”

The hotel is expected to source goods and services from Ghanaian businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises. This will strengthen domestic value chains and help ensure that more of the economic value generated by tourism remains in Ghana.

The project is targeting EDGE Advanced certification, IFC’s green building standard. The hotel is being designed to use at least 40 percent less energy and 20 percent less water than a conventional building, while also reducing embodied carbon in construction materials. These efficiencies are expected to lower operating costs and establish a stronger benchmark for resource-efficient development in Ghana’s hospitality sector.

IFC’s long-term financing will give the project sufficient time to complete construction and establish operations. The investment supports the priorities of the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework for Ghana, including private sector-led job creation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.

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