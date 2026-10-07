Italy, Ghana unite 40 artists for ‘Beyond Creation’ exhibition at Accra Art Centre

The Accra Art Centre has opened its doors to the public for the premiere of 'Beyond Creation: Humanity, Nature and Spirituality - A Universal Message', an international contemporary art exhibition exploring the relationship between humanity, nature and spirituality.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday, October 5, 2026, is co-organised by the Embassy of Italy in Ghana and Togo and the National Commission on Culture.

It marks the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology, and brings together 40 international artists whose works examine humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

Curated by Nuna Adisenu-Doe and Andrea Walter Ghia, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, photography and new media installations, drawing connections between Christian mysticism and traditional African eco-spiritual systems.

Andrea Walter Ghia said the anniversary provided an opportunity to use art to explore the enduring relevance of Saint Francis’ message across cultures and generations.

“To commemorate this important anniversary, together with the Italian Ambassador, we chose to begin with the universal message of Saint Francis: a message of respect for nature and of the profound connection between humanity, nature, and spirituality. We believe that art, through its universal language, offers a unique way to express and share this message across cultures and generations,” he said.

He said the concept led to an international open call that brought together artists from different countries and cultural backgrounds, allowing diverse perspectives to engage with one another through different artistic media.

“Through Beyond Creation, we invite you to explore this universal message through the eyes of artists from different parts of the world, and to reflect on what unites us as human beings, beyond geographical, cultural, and religious boundaries,” Mr Ghia said.

At the heart of the exhibition, he said, is the Canticle of the Creatures, written by Saint Francis around 1224, two years before his death.

He described the text as a legacy for humanity that celebrates creation and the deep interconnectedness between human beings and the natural world.

“Eight hundred years later, its message remains remarkably relevant. In a world facing growing environmental, social, and spiritual challenges, Saint Francis reminds us that nature is not something separate from ourselves, but an essential part of our existence,” he said.

Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo, Laura Ranalli, said the exhibition was conceived around three interconnected themes — humanity, nature and spirituality — as a way of encouraging audiences to reflect on their relationship with the environment and with one another.

“This is not only a question of love for nature; it's also a question of love for ourselves. And that's why we choose these three things; humanity, nature, spirituality,” she said.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in a statement read on her behalf, said the exhibition highlights the importance of maintaining harmony between humanity, nature and spiritual consciousness.

“This exhibition reminds us of the importance of maintaining harmony between human beings, nature, and our spiritual consciousness. Through artistic expression, we are encouraged to pause, reflect, and rediscover the values of compassion, respect, coexistence, and responsibility,” the statement said.

The Minister said the participation of 40 artists demonstrates the universal language of art, with the works offering diverse perspectives while affirming a shared sense of humanity.

She added that exhibitions of this nature help strengthen cultural understanding and reinforce the role of culture in promoting peace and international heritage.

Acting Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Eric Ohene-Larbi, expressed excitement about the partnership with the Italian Embassy, describing humanity, nature and spirituality as fundamental elements of culture.

“The basic elements of culture are humanity, nature, and spirituality. No matter how you look at it, we say culture is our way of life, and if it is our way of life, every aspect of our lives is reflected in the way we live with nature, in the way we live with our fellow human beings, and in the way we commune with the spirits around us,” he said.

Mr Ohene-Larbi said the collaboration also forms part of efforts to create opportunities for Ghana’s cultural, arts and tourism sectors to engage with the international community.

He referenced President John Dramani Mahama’s call to roll out the Black Star Experience, saying the National Commission on Culture was committed to collaborating with partners around the world to create immersive experiences across arts, fashion, culture and tourism.

“So long as it's under culture, art, and tourism, we shall make sure that it happens,” he said, expressing appreciation to Ambassador Ranalli for supporting the collaboration.

One of the notable works unveiled at the opening was JEAN-ESIS: Chapter One by Ghanaian fashion curator Beatrice “Bee” Arthur.

The 3-by-3-metre installation, created from discarded jeans and second-hand clothing waste, draws attention to the environmental consequences of the global fashion industry while highlighting the potential of circular approaches to fashion in West Africa.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge at the Accra Art Centre and will run daily until November 4, 2026.

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