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Major Accra roads to get facelift ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary – Agbodza

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  7 October 2026 3:42pm
Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza
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Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza has announced plans for a major facelift of principal roads across Accra ahead of Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary in March 2027.

According to the Minister, the exercise will focus largely on the resealing of key roads to improve their condition, enhance road safety and give the capital a major infrastructural facelift ahead of the national celebrations.

Mr Agbodza also disclosed that stalled road projects, including the Kasoa and Ofankor roads, will be completed as part of efforts to improve connectivity and ease congestion along some of the capital’s busiest corridors.

He further revealed that work has resumed on the coastal road corridor, stretching from Independence Square through Osu to Tema.

The projects, he said, form part of government’s broader efforts to improve Accra’s road network and ensure the capital is ready to host activities marking the country’s 70th Independence anniversary in March 2027.

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