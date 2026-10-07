GJA gives Armed Forces 14 days to account for alleged assaults on Sika Official, Bullet TV’s Philip Abutiate

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given the Ghana Armed Forces a 14-day deadline to provide a comprehensive account of investigations into the alleged assault of two journalists in Accra.

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the Association is demanding details of the investigations and specific disciplinary action against personnel found responsible.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th GJA Media Awards, he cited the reported assault of Bullet TV journalist Philip Abutiate during a demolition exercise at La Beach.

He also mentioned the alleged assault of journalist and social media personality Kwaku Davis Sika, popularly known as Sika Official, at La Pleasure Beach in Accra, allegedly involving personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Dwumfour condemned the incidents, insisting that journalists must be allowed to work freely and safely while carrying out their professional duties.

“Journalists must be allowed to work freely and safely. Law security operations should not become an excuse for assaulting media practitioners who are carrying out their constitutional responsibility of informing the public.”

The GJA President says the Association has asked the Minister for the Interior, the National Security Coordinator and the Chief of Defence Staff to ensure the deadline is met and the outcome of the investigations is communicated publicly.

He warned that the Association will escalate the matter if the Armed Forces fail to provide a satisfactory report within the two-week period.

“Failure by the Ghana Armed Forces to provide a satisfactory report within the two weeks period would leave the GJA with no option but to escalate the matter through appropriate legal, institutional and public accountability channels. We will also explore all the avenues and exercise the weapons available to us.”

Mr Dwumfour stressed that the safety of journalists is essential to protecting press freedom and Ghana’s democracy.

“The safety of journalists is not a favour. It is a fundamental requirement for the protection of press freedom and the survival of our democracy. An attack on the media is an attack on our democracy.”

The GJA says it will pursue the matter through the appropriate channels until those found responsible are held accountable.

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