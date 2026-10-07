Polo Beach Club land belongs to La Traditional Council, not Labadi Beach Hotel – Freddie Blay

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has disputed the ownership basis for the demolition of the Polo Beach Club, insisting that the land belongs to the La Traditional Council rather than the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews following the demolition of the facility last week, Mr Blay said his son secured an agreement from the traditional authority before developing the facility.

According to him, his son initially approached the Labadi Beach Hotel about acquiring the land but was directed by the hotel to the La Traditional Council.

"My son had the rights, his company discussed it with the La Traditional Council, before he went there (to the traditional authority), he approached them (the Labadi Beach Hotel) and talked about taking a piece of that place to develop it alongside them because it involved certain logistics, bathrooms, toilets, packing space and therefore let us do it together and share the profit, "

"They, the Labadi Beach authority, told him (his son) it (the land) doesn't belong to us; it belongs to the La Beach Management Organisation," he claimed the hotel told his son.

Mr Blay said his son subsequently reached an agreement with the traditional authority to develop the site. He argued that the development followed engagements with the relevant parties rather than an arbitrary occupation of the land.

"In one instance, I accompanied him (his son) to the La Traditional Council, and they agreed, negotiated and gave him a lease over that place to set it (Polo Beach Club) up," he argued.

He expressed surprise that the facility had now been demolished on the basis that the land belonged to the Labadi Beach Hotel.

"Now what happens is that, out of ignorance, some people are saying that the place belongs to La Beach Hotel and that other people, including my son, are squatters; they are not squatters. Take it from me that La Beach Hotel has taken my son's company to court; issues were set up for the trial as to whether they are just encroachers,"

"They (the Hotel) realised that the case was going against them, so they quickly withdrew," he added.

The Polo Beach Club was demolished on Friday, October 2, 2026, during a clearance operation along the La beachfront involving personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment and the Ghana Police Service.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay accuses government of politically motivated demolitions targeting his family

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe, said the operation was conducted under National Security supervision following a request from the Labadi Beach Hotel.

According to Mr Dogbe, the hotel had raised concerns that structures and commercial activities along the beachfront were affecting its safety, tranquillity and reputation, as well as the experience of its visitors.

He clarified that the operation was separate from the government’s flood mitigation programme.

Mr Blay had previously questioned why the demolition proceeded while the land dispute remained before the courts. In comments reported on October 3, he maintained that his son had acquired the land from the La Stool and challenged suggestions that the business was occupying the site unlawfully.

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