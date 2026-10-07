Free speech does not protect criminal threats against public officials – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says the right to free speech should not be used to justify criminal threats against public officials and their families.

He says while citizens have every right to criticise political leaders, threats to harm them or their families are not protected by freedom of expression.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th Ghana Journalists Association Media Awards, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stressed the need to distinguish between speech that may be offensive and conduct that amounts to a criminal threat.

“Even if you don’t like a President, it is fine. We have had most politicians. But if you say that you are going to poison the President and the children and his wife, there is no reason in this world that we would tolerate it.”

He said not everyone who expresses an unpleasant or unpopular view should automatically be considered criminal, making the distinction between legitimate expression and threats important.

“We need to be able to establish that distinction between free speech and criminal minds. There are times when people may be unpleasant, but they are not necessarily criminal.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also condemned attacks and mistreatment of journalists, stressing the need for media practitioners to be able to work without fear.

He said journalists must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without their safety being compromised.

“We condemn any form of mistreatment of journalists. Journalists who are doing their work should not have their lives put in danger.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also raised concerns about the use of social media to spread content that could worsen tensions in communities and conflict situations.

“We have seen social media being used to foment trouble in areas where there are conflicts. The things that are put out there can deepen the conflicts and make it difficult for people to live together.”

He said Ghana must protect the democratic space for free expression while ensuring that criminal conduct is not allowed to hide behind the principle of free speech.

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