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Government clarifies Interior Minister’s ‘involvement’ comment in drug probe

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  1 October 2026 3:54am
Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu
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Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the Interior Minister’s reference to the involvement of people in the drug trade was about security officials.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the minister clarified his remarks before Parliament, explaining that officials within the security agencies were being investigated.

The clarification follows concerns raised over comments made by the Interior Minister during proceedings before a parliamentary committee.

The Minister had said government was still interrogating officials because “there are a lot of things that are not adding up” and that there appeared to be “some involvement of some people within the system.”

Mr Ofosu said the comments had been taken out of context.

“The interior minister has clarified. interior minister has clarified, at no less a place than Parliament, which is a House of Records, where he is enjoined to be absolutely truthful, that he was referring to people within the security agencies,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

He cited the recent cocaine seizure in France as an example.

“Indeed, in the case of the France cocaine bust, four customs officials have been arrested. They are currently undergoing trial. That is what the interior minister meant, and he has made it clear,” he said.

The comments come as the Minority presses for Parliament to be recalled to consider concerns over claims that Ghana is becoming a drug transit hub.

The Minority has argued that recent drug seizures, including consignments intercepted abroad, require parliamentary scrutiny.

Mr Ofosu, however, urged against what he described as broad conclusions about political involvement in drug trafficking.

“So please let us limit taking people out of context and saying things that are not accurate,” he said.

He also challenged claims about political parties and drug trafficking, saying the issue should be assessed against specific evidence.

“I repeat that under this Fourth Republic, the only political party whose prominent member has been shown to be involved in drug trafficking is the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

He added: “There’s nobody in the NDC today who has been shielded for involvement in drug trafficking.”

Mr Ofosu said the government remains committed to tackling drug trafficking.

“I understand that drug trafficking is a major. You don’t have to inform the president. President Mahama, look, we are being very discerning to clamp down on it, no matter what it takes, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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