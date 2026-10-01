VIP Jeoun Service opens new terminal in Ho, expands transport network

The VIP Jeoun Service has opened a new terminal in Ho to provide passenger transport services between Ho and Accra, as well as Ho and Kumasi, as part of efforts to expand its operations and improve inter-regional connectivity.

Mr Adakabre Frimpong Manso, the General Manager of VIP, said the company, which began operations 17-years ago with a single Kumasi-Accra route, had expanded to about 85 destinations across Ghana.

He said the company’s expansion had largely been driven by passenger demand, noting that increasing patronage across the regions had encouraged management to extend its operations to areas where there was a growing need for reliable transport services.

Mr Frimpong Manso said the company had already been operating on the international route between Aflao and Elubo, but identified the need to strengthen its presence within the Volta Region.

He said the company initially considered Ho, Hohoe and Kpando and subsequently established operations in Ho and Hohoe, with plans to extend services to Kpando, Worawora and Dambai to cover the Volta and Oti regions.

According to him, passenger preferences had traditionally favoured smaller vehicles, including 15-seater Ford Transit buses and 14-seater Toyota Hiace vehicles.

He said the introduction of a 35-seater executive coach was intended to provide passengers with greater comfort, including more legroom, reclining seats and full air conditioning.

Mr Frimpong Manso said the company also intended to contribute to the promotion of tourism in the Volta Region through its hiring services.

He identified the Wli Waterfalls in the Volta Region and Boti Waterfall in the Eastern Region and the Kakum National Park, among the destinations frequently requested by customers using the company’s hiring services.

He said while international tourists often visited Kakum, local university students frequently travelled to Wli and Buoti, and that VIP would work with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and tourism authorities to promote the region’s attractions to a wider international audience.

Mr Yanick Noah Agboado, the Deputy Director at the VRCC, speaking on behalf of the Volta Regional Minister, said the Regional Coordinating Council was ready to partner with investors to facilitate the development of the region.

He said the region could not achieve its development objectives alone and therefore welcomed partnerships with private sector operators such as VIP JEOUN Service.

“We are ever ready to partner with you. Just come to the office. Let’s have further discussions, get clarity and then we take it from there,” he said.

Mr Agboado commended management of VIP, for contributing to the expansion of transport services into the Volta region.

He said improved transport connectivity would facilitate the movement of people and support economic activities across the region.

Mr Nelson Attipoe, the Business Development Manager of VIP, said the opening of the Ho terminal was a significant milestone for the company, which had long considered expanding into the Volta Region.

He said VIP currently operated in more than 85 destinations across Ghana, with Accra serving as its main operational base and more than 350 buses dispatched daily from the capital.

Mr Attipoe said the company was attracted to the Volta Region because of its tourism and investment potential and intended to complement existing transport service providers.

Ms Joana Fafa Ayer, Volta Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said the Authority would ensure that VIP complied with road safety regulations in its operations.

She said commercial vehicles undertaking long-distance journeys were required to engage two drivers under the relay-driving system to reduce fatigue-related crashes.

Ms Ayer urged the company to register with the NRSA to enable the Authority to regulate its operations and ensure compliance with road safety requirements.

She also advised the company’s drivers to adhere to posted speed limits and undertake refresher training regularly to improve their knowledge and application of road safety practices.

Members of the security services, staff, traditional leaders and members of the public witnessed the ceremony.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.