Ho tricycle riders defy Assembly’s directive not to charge new fares

Operators of tricycles, popularly called “Mahama Can do,” have defied a directive by the Ho Municipal Assembly not to charge the newly proposed fares, ranging between GhC4 and GhC12.

The leaders of the tricycle operators in Ho claim that high fuel and spare parts prices led them to raise fares to keep up with the cost of living.

Introduction of new fares

The leadership of the Volta Region branch of the National Union of Tricycle Operators, Ghana, approved new fares for their members effective Monday, 7th September 2026.

There was near chaos in some parts of the Regional capital, Ho, when customers learned of the price increase.

While some acknowledged prior notification about the price hike, others denied knowledge of it, refusing to pay what the riders requested from them.

Ho Municipal Assembly’s intervention

The Ho Municipal Assembly, under the leadership of the Chief Executive, Stephen Adom, quickly issued a communiqué, directing the riders to desist from charging the new fares.

The communiqué explained that the fare increase could create "unnecessary tension and hardship" for commuters, urging the public not to pay the proposed new prices.

“The Ho Municipal Assembly is therefore engaging the relevant stakeholders, including representatives of tricycle operators, to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the reported increase and to work towards an amicable resolution in the interest of both operators and commuters.”

“In the meantime, the general public and commuters are urged not to pay the reported GH₵5.00 fare.

Commuters are encouraged to continue paying the existing GH₵3.00 fare, pending any officially approved adjustment communicated by the appropriate authorities.”

“The MCE further urges tricycle operators to refrain from imposing the increased fare and to exercise restraint while discussions are ongoing. Operators are reminded that unilateral fare adjustments have the potential to cause unnecessary tension and hardship for the travelling public,” stated the communiqué.

Tricycle operators’ response

In a telephone interview with Myjoyonline, the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Region branch of the National Union of Tricycle Operators, Ghana, Togbe Damadui III, expressed disappointment in the assembly's stance and denied knowledge of any stakeholder engagement.

He said that the economic atmosphere in the country compelled them to issue the new prices, as fuel and maintenance costs take a significant portion of their daily income, making it difficult for them to make sales and support their families.

He explained that since 2022, tricycle fares in Ho had stagnated between GhC3 and GhC6, depending on the distance, although fuel prices were increased several times over the last six years.

“Let us always be fair to each other. Can do business has brought a lot of relief to us and you know me. I am a Level 200 student at Ho Technical University. I am also taking care of my family. It is this business I am doing."

"So, if I buy fuel at the cost of GhC150, then after the whole day, I have earned GhC160. How do I account to the owner? What do I take home? So, they, they, they should also bear with us.”

“And the MCE, we are pleading with him, he should leave the political colours and let us deal with the issue,” he stressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.