Ho to establish first public college of education – MCE announces

Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Stephen Adom addressing the attendants

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Stephen Adom, has announced plans to establish the first public College of Education at Hodzo in the Ho Municipality.

He said the proposed institution would expand access to teacher education and create opportunities for young people in the Municipality and surrounding communities.

The MCE made the announcement at the maiden accountability series dubbed “MCE’s Time with Chiefs and Queenmothers,” held in Ho.

Mr Adom said the initiative formed part of efforts to promote educational development and position the Municipality as a centre for quality education and human resource development.

He said the Assembly would continue to engage relevant stakeholders and authorities to advance the initiative and ensure that the Municipality benefited from strategic national development interventions.

Togbe Agbolosu VII, Dusimefia and Acting Paramount Chief of the Hodzo Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its development interventions and the proposed establishment of the College of Education.

He, however, appealed to the Government and relevant authorities to prioritise the deplorable roads in the Hodzo Traditional Area to improve accessibility and facilitate socio-economic activities.

Togbe Agbolosu VII urged the authorities to ensure that the roads were considered under the appropriate development programme and fast-tracked to provide relief to residents, farmers, traders and other road users.

He said improved road infrastructure would complement the expected benefits of the proposed College of Education by facilitating the movement of students, staff and residents.

The engagement brought together traditional authorities, municipal officials and other stakeholders to discuss development issues, account for ongoing interventions and identify practical measures to improve living conditions in the Ho Municipality.

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