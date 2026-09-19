Ernest Nuamah scores twice as Lyon beat Rennes

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah starred for Olympique Lyon as they continued their unbeaten start to the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season.
Nuamah scored twice in the 4-0 drubbing of Rennes as his side moved to second position on the league table.
The Ghanaian returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the Europa League win over Anderlecht in midweek.
The winger didn't take long to set the tone for Lyon in Saturday evening's fixture, scoring the opening goal after just seven minutes. He finished off brilliantly after being set up by skipper Corentin Tolisso.
Nuamah should have scored his second of the game 11 minutes later after Tolisso dispossessed his man and played the ball into the path of the Ghanaian. However, his effort was straight at Brice Samba, who parried it out for a corner.
Ten minutes after missing the sitter, Nuamah doubled the lead for Lyon, this time, from a Pavel Sulc pass to make it 2-0.
Zachary Athekame scored the third goal of the game after the recess before Tolisso added the fourth to snatch all three points for Lyon.
With his two goals against Rennes, Numah has now been directly involved in four goals in four league games this season, scoring three and providing one assist.
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