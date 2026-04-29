Black Stars and Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah resumes training after year-long absence

Ernest Nuamah training

Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah has resumed training with the first team at Olympique Lyonnais after spending a year on the sidelines.

Nuamah has not played competitive football since April 2025 after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

His injury occurred following a duel with Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson in the fifth minute of a match against Lille.

The 22-year-old is now back in training and received a warm reception from teammates at the start of the session.

Nuamah returned alongside Malick Fofana and Rémi Himbert, who have also been out for several months.

The Ghanaian is expected to be part of Lyon’s squad for their upcoming fixture against Rennes on May 3.

His comeback is a major boost as he looks to return to contention for the FIFA World Cup, with less than 45 days remaining.

New Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz, who has stated that only “deserving players” will be called up, has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.