AFF study documents 115 edible forest species and indigenous knowledge in biodiversity hotspot

A woman collects forest products in Edea, Cameroon, illustrating the continued importance of forest ecosystems in supporting rural livelihoods, food security, and local value chains across Africa. Credit: African Forest Forum (AFF)

Researchers have documented 115 edible forest species and a wealth of indigenous ecological knowledge in one of Africa's most biologically rich regions, highlighting opportunities for conservation, nutrition and sustainable forest-based enterprises.

The findings were presented on the third day of an African Forest Forum (AFF) regional webinar by biodiversity specialist Dr Derek Berliner, whose study examined traditional and indigenous knowledge of forests and tree-based food species in the Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany Biodiversity Hotspot.

Stretching across parts of South Africa, the hotspot is recognised for its exceptional biodiversity and deep cultural heritage. According to the study, the region contains between 2,200 and 2,400 plant species, including nearly 200 species found nowhere else in the world.

Dr Berliner described the area as a place where biodiversity and culture have evolved together over thousands of years.

The presentation notes a "Close relationship between biodiversity and culture in this region ('Bio-cultural refugia')" and cites "Evidence of human occupation for over 100 thousand years".

One of the study's major achievements was the development of what researchers described as the first comprehensive wild food database for the region.

"115 species records first comprehensive wild food database for this region," the presentation states.

The database documents edible forest species alongside information on their nutritional value, conservation status, medicinal properties and indigenous knowledge associated with their use.

Researchers found that forest foods continue to play an important role in local livelihoods and wellbeing, while also serving as repositories of cultural knowledge passed from one generation to another.

The study revealed that traditional ecological knowledge extends far beyond food gathering.

"At least 35 of the 115 food plants listed, coming from the forests of MPABH, are also used as traditional medicines," Dr Berliner said.

The research also found that some species are used for cultural purposes, while others serve practical functions ranging from traditional remedies to household applications.

Beyond documenting species, the study recorded sustainable harvesting practices that have helped communities manage forest resources over generations. These include harvesting bark from only one side of a tree, collecting selected roots rather than entire root systems, and cultivating useful wild species in home gardens.

The presentation highlighted several "biocultural keystone species" that hold both ecological and cultural significance for local communities. Among those identified were the Podo palm, Marula and Baobab.

Researchers say such species help shape local traditions, livelihoods and cultural identity while contributing to ecosystem health.

The study also points to growing opportunities to promote indigenous food species as part of sustainable development strategies.

"The Opportunity: Transitioning wild foods from stigmatised 'poverty nets' to premium, nutrient-dense superfoods and bio-products," the presentation states.

According to the study, greater recognition of indigenous knowledge and improved access to markets for non-timber forest products could help create new opportunities for communities while encouraging conservation of forest ecosystems.

Dr Berliner argued that the significance of the hotspot extends beyond its biodiversity. "The Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany Hotspot is not just a biological reserve; it's a profound library of human resilience," the presentation states.

As governments, researchers and development organisations search for solutions that combine conservation with sustainable livelihoods, the findings suggest that indigenous knowledge systems may hold valuable lessons for the future of food security, biodiversity management and community resilience.

For researchers involved in the study, the message is that protecting biodiversity and protecting indigenous knowledge are closely connected and that both remain essential resources for future generations.

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