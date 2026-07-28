170 parcels of suspected indian hemp seized in Tamale; 2 arrested

Police in the Northern Region have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting two suspected dealers and seizing 170 parcels of suspected Indian hemp during an intelligence-led operation in Tamale.

In a statement, the Regional Police Command said officers from the Regional Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria and led by Chief Inspector Abu Issahaku, conducted an anti-drug and patrol operation at Katariga on Monday, July 27, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Godwin Yamegi, who was found with two parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

During interrogation, Yamegi identified 33-year-old Seth Amekuse as his supplier. Acting on the information, officers proceeded to Amekuse’s residence in Katariga, where he was arrested.

A search of the premises uncovered an additional 168 parcels of the suspected narcotic, bringing the total seizure to 170 parcels.

Police said both suspects remain in custody assisting with investigations, while the exhibits have been handed over to the Regional Drugs Law Enforcement Unit for further action.

The Regional Police Command said the operation underscores its resolve to combat illicit drug trafficking and related criminal activities across the region.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other persons linked to the supply chain as police work to dismantle the network. The two suspects are expected to be arraigned before court to face prosecution.

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