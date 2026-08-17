Berekuso chief appeals to Mahama over deplorable Katesi-Berekuso-Dome-Kwabenya road

Audio By Carbonatix
The chief of Berekuso, Nana Oteng Krankye II, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister of Roads and Highways to urgently intervene in the deplorable condition of the Katesi-Berekuso-Dome-Kwabenya road.
According to the Chief, the poor state of the road has become a major concern for residents and motorists in the area, particularly due to the excessive dust generated by vehicles.
Nana Oteng Krankye II said the dust poses health concerns for community members, while the poor condition of the road is also contributing to frequent vehicle damage to vehicles.
The Chief’s appeal comes amid growing frustration among residents who are demanding urgent action to improve the road and ease the difficulties faced by commuters.
Meanwhile, Nana Kwadwo Sarpong, Tipon Kwadwo Kromhene and Committee Member, and Nana Odei Leebi, Berekuso Asona Gyasihene and Apesemakahene, have expressed disappointment in the Members of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and Akuapem for allegedly failing to receive their petition.
Speaking to Adom News after a demonstration over the bad road, the traditional leaders said the MPs’ failure to receive their petition was disrespectful to the community and its concerns.
They are therefore calling on the government and relevant authorities to take immediate steps to fix the road, which they say has become a serious burden on residents, motorists and businesses in the area.
The traditional leaders maintain that the road requires urgent attention to protect the health of residents, reduce vehicle damage and improve transportation within the communities.
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