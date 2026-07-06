Gift to the North: Karaga MP builds 6,000-capacity Mosque in Tamale

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency and former Finance Minister, has built and commissioned a 6,000-capacity mosque in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Named Masjid Al-Noor—which translates as “The Light”—the facility’s outer grounds can accommodate an additional 4,000 worshippers, making it one of the largest Islamic prayer centres in Ghana.

The former minister also donated GH¢ 300,000 to support the mosque’s operations at the commissioning ceremony.

“I have donated GHS 300,000 as seed money to the Masjid Al-Noor management to start the operation of the mosque,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the contractors, architects, and workers for their contributions to the successful completion of the project.

“May Allah bless this mission and all who contributed to it, and may He continue to reward us all,” he added.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who attended the commissioning ceremony, commended Dr Adam for the initiative.

He said the facility is not only a place of worship but also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development.

He expressed optimism that the centre would help nurture and train young people from across the country.

Dr Bawumia also donated GHS 200,000 to support the newly commissioned mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of the Masjid Al-Noor mosque in Tamale, which also includes study rooms.

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