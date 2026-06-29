US Embassy hosts Black Stars watch party in Tamale to strengthen community engagement

The United States Embassy in Ghana has brought residents of Tamale together for a public watch party, with senior government officials from the Northern Region in attendance.

The event drew Northern Regional Minister Adolf John Ali, Tamale Mayor Abu Takoro, the Northern Regional Police Commander, and other dignitaries.

The festivities opened with a performance from the Tamale Centre for National Culture’s cultural troupe, followed by music before the football match kicked off.

The Supporters backed the Black Stars throughout the match. The dignitaries broke into dance and cheered loudly when Ghana scored.

Speaking at the gathering, Donya Eldridge, Cultural and Education Attaché at the US Embassy, said the Northern Region holds a place at the heart of the Embassy’s work.

She pointed to the number of residents who have taken part in the Embassy’s international exchange and education programmes as evidence of that connection.

She said the US has been a steadfast partner to Ghana since independence, and that long-standing support underpins cooperation across education, health and several other development areas. "The US Embassy has a special love for the Northern Region and its no secret why. this community is home to one of the largest concentration of US exchange program alumni, to our alumni here stand up and let's see you. You are living prove of what the US Ghana partnership is about she said"

Ms Eldridge also expressed appreciation to the groups who attended, including representatives from the University for Development Studies and members of the Embassy’s alumni network, among others.

Ms Eldridge said the US was marking its Independence celebrations and it was fitting to do so with the world, with football providing one of the platforms.

Northern Regional Minister Adolf John Ali said he was confident the Ghana team would perform strongly in the tournament. He called on residents to keep rallying behind the Black Stars.

A resident Abdul Razak Hussain said he came to watch despite not receiving an invitation, because football draws people together. "Its my hope that Ghana would make it pass the 1/32 stage to keep the spirit alive", he added, expressing hope that the team would reach at least the quarter-finals.

Another resident, Jalil Adam, said football has a way of bringing the country together. "you see even though they have increased utilities bills no one is talking about it at this moment every body is talking about black stars", he said.

The watch party is the latest in the Embassy’s efforts to engage communities outside Accra through cultural and sports events.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.