Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery

A former police officer and his accomplice have been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment with hard labour each for conspiracy to commit robbery by the Tamale High Court in a case linked to a high-profile armed robbery in the city.

The court convicted G/Cpl Suleman Ayuba Gbana, formerly of the Tamale District Police Station, and Adam Siba on July 20, 2026, after concluding the trial.

The case dates back to April 15, 2020, when armed assailants attacked two foreign exchange dealers, Issahaku Sumaila and Baba Fuseini, at the entrance of the then Mum Hotel on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway. The robbers shot both men and fled with GH¢530,000 in cash and other foreign currencies.

Investigations by the Northern Regional Police Command linked Gbana to the robbery syndicate after an arrested suspect named him as a member of the group.

A search of his residence led to the recovery of a Ghana Police Service pistol, 10 rounds of ammunition, three pairs of handcuffs, and a brown handbag.

Police say the pistol had been issued to Gbana during an earlier posting as a police bodyguard, and he unlawfully held onto it after his reassignment.

Officers arrested Gbana on April 23, 2020, and the Police Service interdicted him pending the outcome of the trial.

The court acquitted and discharged a third suspect, Mohammed Iddrisu, on all charges.

It also ordered that the pistol and ammunition tendered as exhibits be returned to the Ghana Police.

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