Photos: Police engage religious leaders at National Police Headquarters

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has engaged religious leaders at the National Police Headquarters as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and promote peace and social cohesion.
The engagement brought together senior police officials and leaders from the Christian and Muslim communities to deliberate on issues of national interest and the role of religious leaders in maintaining peace and stability.
Discussions focused on the need for dialogue, tolerance and responsible leadership, particularly in addressing incidents capable of generating religious tension and threatening Ghana’s longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence.
The religious leaders, for their part, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Police Service and using their platforms to encourage peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for the law and mutual understanding among Ghanaians.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways of improving communication and cooperation between the police and religious communities.
Below are some photos:
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