Bunkpurugu Police suspend funeral musketry amid security concerns

The Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Police Command has suspended the use of muskets and gunshots during funeral ceremonies, celebrations and other public gatherings in Bunkpurugu Township.

The directive, contained in a letter dated August 11, 2026, and signed by the Bunkpurugu District Police Commander, ASP Emmanuel Kofi Sintim, will remain in force until further notice.

The Police said the decision has become necessary due to growing concerns over public safety, accidental injuries, loss of lives and the prevailing security situation in the township.

Although the Command acknowledged that musketry forms part of the cultural heritage of the people and has traditionally been used during celebrations and other ceremonies, it said the current security situation requires residents to exercise restraint.

The Police specifically stated that “all funeral musketry has been suspended until further notice” and urged chiefs, elders, families and residents to comply with the directive.

It warned that persons who defy the directive and are found possessing or using guns could be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Command appealed to traditional authorities, assembly members, community leaders and residents to support the measure as part of efforts to protect lives, maintain peace and prevent avoidable incidents during public gatherings.

The directive was also communicated to Lom FM, with the Police urging the media and community leaders to assist in sensitising residents about the temporary suspension.

The Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Police Command reiterated that the suspension will remain in force “until further notice.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.