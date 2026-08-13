Bagre Dam below spillage level, WRC monitoring situation

SONABEL, operators of Burkina Faso’s Bagre Dam, have postponed the planned controlled water spillage as the reservoir level remains below the threshold.

The Water Resources Commission said the spillage would begin when the reservoir reached 234.50 metres and that it was monitoring the level.

The Commission said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The reservoir level stood at 233.08 metres on Tuesday, with a filling rate of 75.40 per cent.

“The reservoir level is currently 1.92 metres below the normal reservoir level of 235.00 metres…

“The Commission is monitoring the situation and will update stakeholders and the general public on the date and time of the controlled water spillage from the Bagre Dam. The reservoir level is being monitored and updated consistently,” it added.

The Commission on August 5 urged communities along the White Volta and adjoining areas to take precautions against possible flooding ahead of the planned spillage.

The spillage was initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 11, if the reservoir level reached 234.00 metres.

The reservoir level on August 4 was 232.92 metres, with a filling rate of 62.77 per cent.

The Commission advised residents to follow safety guidelines issued by local assemblies and relevant agencies.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region also cautioned fishermen, canoe operators, parents and children against non-essential activities around the lake and other water bodies.

Residents were urged not to swim, attempt to cross flooded waterways or allow children to go near rising water levels.

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