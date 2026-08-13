Incumbent Western North NPP Regional Chairman withdraws from seeking re-election

Audio By Carbonatix
Benjamin Armah, the incumbent Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the race to seek re-election as regional chairman ahead of the party’s regional executive election.
In a statement issued in Sefwi Wiawso, Mr Armah said his decision followed deep reflection and extensive consultations with family, friends, and stakeholders, and a desire to serve the broader interest of the NPP in the Western North Region.
According to him, the decision was not taken lightly and that it was informed by the need to place unity, stability, and the strategic strength of the party above personal ambition at this critical stage.
“This is a moment for unity, not division; consolidation, not fragmentation; and collective purpose, not personal ambition,” he stated.
Mr Armah expressed appreciation to party members across the region, particularly Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, delegates, grassroots activists, elders, and patrons who supported his candidature.
He said following consultations with key stakeholders, he would offer his full and unequivocal support to Mr McDaniels Nyame.
He described Mr Nyame as a dedicated party member with proven loyalty to NPP traditions and values, as well as organisational competence and political maturity.
Mr Armah said: “Having had the opportunity to work closely with Mr McDaniels Nyame over the years, I have witnessed first-hand his dedication to the NPP.
“I am persuaded that he possesses the temperament, experience, organisational capacity, and leadership qualities required to consolidate our gains, heal divisions where they exist, energise our grassroots, and provide the strategic direction necessary to reposition the Western North Region for the political tasks ahead.”
He, therefore, called on his supporters, delegates, and party executives who stood with him to transfer their confidence, energy, and support to Mr Nyame.
Mr Armah assured party members that his withdrawal from the contest did not mean he was stepping away from party activities.
“My withdrawal from this contest does not represent a withdrawal from service to our Party. On the contrary, I remain fully committed to the New Patriotic Party and shall continue to serve, in whatever capacity necessary, with dedication, humility, loyalty, and integrity,” he stressed.
He called for unity in the region to help increase the party’s chances of winning on the 2028 general election.
The Western North NPP is expected to hold its regional executive elections in the coming weeks as the party begins its reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.
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