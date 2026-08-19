HP News 10 | International

Oil edges up on uncertainty over exports through Hormuz

Source: Reuters  
  19 August 2026 4:04am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Oil prices ticked higher in early trade on Wednesday, climbing for a fourth straight day on supply uncertainty as investors weighed conflicting messages from ​Tehran and Washington on whether the Strait of Hormuz is open ‌to ships.

Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.29%, to $91.28 by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 37 cents to $85.31 a barrel.

Both contracts closed ​on Tuesday at their highest since July 24 as hopes of ​peace between the U.S. and Iran faded.

U.S. President Donald Trump said ⁠on Tuesday no talks were taking place with Iran and insisted the Strait ​of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran's assertion that the critical waterway remained shut ​to shipping.

A temporary ceasefire agreement expired on Monday, and a senior Iranian official told Reuters that his country was moving due to the diplomatic stalemate, though ​there were no reports of fresh strikes by either side on Tuesday.

To avoid ​the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq's cabinet approved mechanisms for exporting Iraqi crude through specialized international and local ‌companies ⁠and via multiple export outlets, the government said on Tuesday.

The contracts under the new mechanism will run for three months starting September 1, according to a statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, two Chinese shipping giants have stopped sending oil ​tankers through Hormuz ​and the Bab ⁠al-Mandeb strait amid the conflict in the Middle East and are instead collecting oil cargoes outside the Gulf, according to ​three industry executives, tanker trackers and a ship broker.

In ​the U.S., ⁠crude oil and distillate inventories fell, while gasoline stocks rose last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Official inventory numbers from ⁠the ​U.S. Energy Information Administration are due at 10:30 ​a.m. ET (1430 GMT), with analysts polled by Reuters expecting crude stocks fell by about 600,000 barrels in the ​week ended August 14.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group