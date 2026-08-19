Pastor Mensa Otabil’s mother-in-law to be buried today

The burial service for Mrs Evelyn Naa-Otua Addo (née Bonney), mother-in-law of Pastor Mensa Otabil, will be held today, Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The service is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the ICGC Christ Temple East in Teshie, Accra.

Mrs Addo passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Her interment will be private.

A Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at ICGC Christ Temple East.

Mourners attending the Thanksgiving service are expected to wear white.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.