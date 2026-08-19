Pastor Mensa Otabil’s mother-in-law to be buried today

Audio By Carbonatix
The burial service for Mrs Evelyn Naa-Otua Addo (née Bonney), mother-in-law of Pastor Mensa Otabil, will be held today, Thursday, August 20, 2026.
The service is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the ICGC Christ Temple East in Teshie, Accra.
Mrs Addo passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Her interment will be private.
A Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at ICGC Christ Temple East.
Mourners attending the Thanksgiving service are expected to wear white.
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