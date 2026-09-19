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Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana set up quarterfinal clash with Cameroon after beating Chad

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  19 September 2026 8:10pm
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Ghana's men's volleyball team have advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Nations Volleyball Championship following their win over Chad on September 19.

The Black Spikers defeated Chad in the round of 16 of the competition, claiming a 3-0 straight set win to ensure they made the last eight of the championship.

Having beaten Kenya in the last Pool A outing, Ghana were faced with the challenge of Chad in the last 16, but the fixture proved no difficulty for the Spikers.

The closest test came in the first set when Ghana triumphed with a 25-19 scoreline, but the next two sets were far from a contest.

The Black Spikers recorded a 25-13 win in the second set before wrapping up the day with a 25-15 scoreline in the third set.

Ghana will now face Cameroon in the next round of the competition.

The 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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