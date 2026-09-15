Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers leave for tournament in Tunisia

Ghana's men's volleyball national team, the Black Spikers, have left for Tunisia for the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship.

The team departed Accra on Sunday, September 13, for the competition, which also serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

The Black Spikers are drawn in Group A, where they will face hosts Tunisia and also take on Kenya in their group games.

The team touched down in Tunis yesterday ahead of the commencement of the championship.

Some officials of the team have been speaking ahead of Ghana's participation.

“We have had the chance to train for three months now, so I would say the team is ready.”



Kasmil Kash Agbenyegah, head coach of the Ghana men’s volleyball team, on the team’s readiness for the African Nations Cup.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/6XzxZ2zvhN — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) September 14, 2026

“The morale is very high. We are not just going to participate; we are going to fight and win the trophy.”



Daniel Benefo, captain of the Ghana men’s volleyball team, on the team’s ambitions at the tournament.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/MHqpeRCQEt — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) September 14, 2026

“This means everything for Ghana volleyball. We have always wanted moments like this.”



Mohammed Aputeog, executive board member, Ghana Volleyball Association, on seeing the team travel for the African Nations Cup.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/WgEu3MCFuK — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) September 14, 2026

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