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Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers leave for tournament in Tunisia

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  15 September 2026 8:28am
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Ghana's men's volleyball national team, the Black Spikers, have left for Tunisia for the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship.

The team departed Accra on Sunday, September 13, for the competition, which also serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

The Black Spikers are drawn in Group A, where they will face hosts Tunisia and also take on Kenya in their group games.

The team touched down in Tunis yesterday ahead of the commencement of the championship.

Some officials of the team have been speaking ahead of Ghana's participation.

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