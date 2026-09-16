Other Sports

Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers lose to Tunisia in opener

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  16 September 2026 12:30pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana suffered a defeat in the opening game of the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship on Tuesday, September 15.

The Black Spikers were beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in Tunis as they began their campaign with a loss.

The two teams faced off in the opening match in Pool A, but the North Africans were superior to their Ghanaian counterparts as they picked up a vital victory.

Tunisia finished the first set with a 25-17 score before claiming a 25-21 victory in the second set of the fixture. In the third set, Ghana came close to winning but eventually suffered a 25-22 loss, losing all three sets, which meant a win for Tunisia.

The Ghana men's volleyball team touched down in the North African country on Monday ahead of their first game.

The 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

Ghana's next game is against Kenya.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group