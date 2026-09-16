Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers lose to Tunisia in opener

Ghana suffered a defeat in the opening game of the 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship on Tuesday, September 15.

The Black Spikers were beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in Tunis as they began their campaign with a loss.

The two teams faced off in the opening match in Pool A, but the North Africans were superior to their Ghanaian counterparts as they picked up a vital victory.

Tunisia finished the first set with a 25-17 score before claiming a 25-21 victory in the second set of the fixture. In the third set, Ghana came close to winning but eventually suffered a 25-22 loss, losing all three sets, which meant a win for Tunisia.

The Ghana men's volleyball team touched down in the North African country on Monday ahead of their first game.

The 2026 Africa Nations Volleyball Championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball World Championship.

The tournament is also a qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for all participating teams.

Ghana's next game is against Kenya.

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