Brobbey scores again as Netherlands set up Morocco tie in last 32

Two goals within the first seven minutes helped to guide the Netherlands to victory over Tunisia as they finished top of Group F.

Winning the group sets up a tie with Group C runners-up – and 2022 semi-finalists – Morocco in Monterrey at 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman's side were ahead before the clock had reached the three-minute mark as Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri turned a Denzel Dumfries cross into his own net.

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey then added the second, grabbing his third goal of the tournament, when he tapped in from close range after Virgil van Dijk nodded a delivery across the face of goal.

The Netherlands rarely needed to get out of first gear as they continued to get the better of a lacklustre Tunisia, dragging them out of position with ease and carving out chances.

But a defensive lapse allowed Tunisia to pull one back in the second half as Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders lost track of his man from a corner, allowing Hazem Mastouri to send a header into the bottom corner.

Jan Paul van Hecke restored the Dutch's two-goal advantage as he nodded a corner towards goal at the near post which flicked off a Tunisia defender before going past the goalkeeper.

Tunisia finish bottom of Group F with three defeats, having conceded 12 goals in the process.

Netherlands rarely tested as they rack up 20 shots

With the Netherlands having booked their spot in the last 32, and Tunisia's exit having been confirmed following their 4-0 defeat by Japan, the only thing on the line in Kansas City was whether the Dutch would top the group.

They did so with ease and were rarely tested to any significant extent, although Anis Ben Slimane led a handful of counter-attacks.

There were concerns about whether the game would begin on time following a weather warning, but it was cleared before kick-off and the teams instead had to deal with playing through spells of torrential rain.

The Netherlands racked up efforts and managed 20 shots, 12 of which came in the first half alone, as they sealed first place.

For Tunisia, this result brings an end to a calamitous World Cup, in which they sacked their manager after losing 5-1 to Sweden in their opening match.

This was probably their best performance of the tournament - but the Netherlands could have scored more were it not for some solid defending, especially from Skhiri, with the gulf in class was still blindingly clear.

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