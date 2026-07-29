FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over their behaviour after their World Cup final loss to Spain and throughout the tournament.

Last week, the world governing body appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to assess what happened after the final whistle at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with multiple Argentina players and backroom staff involved in altercations with Spain players following their 1-0 loss in July.

On the recommendation of the prosecutor, Fifa will investigate Argentina players Nahuel Molina (two counts) and Leandro Paredes (three counts), and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala (one count) for alleged assault under article 14 of Fifa's disciplinary code.

Molina may also face disciplinary action for one count of alleged unsporting behaviour under article 14.

Team-mate Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi are also accused of the same breach.

Under Fifa's disciplinary code, players and officials face at least a one-match suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct and at least a three-match suspension for assault.

The Argentinian Football Association is facing disciplinary proceedings for potential breaches across multiple matches, including using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature (article 13), team misconduct (article 14), discrimination and racist abuse (article 15), and breaching order and security at matches (article 17).

The latter relates to discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, the team and spectators displaying inappropriate messages, and spectators throwing objects.

Argentina's players celebrated their semi-final win over England with a banner in support of their country's claim to the Falkland Islands. It read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine".

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