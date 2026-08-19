Tourism Society of Ghana to launch Youth in Tourism Festival 2026

The Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA), in partnership with the University of Ghana, is set to launch the 2026 Youth in Tourism Festival (YOTOFEST), an initiative aimed at empowering young people and promoting domestic tourism.

The official media launch is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The three-day festival is being held under the theme, “My Culture, My Pride: The Role of the Youth in Promoting Domestic Tourism.”

The theme seeks to highlight the role of young people in preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage, promoting local tourism experiences and developing innovative solutions to support the tourism industry.

Executive Director of TOSOGHA and Youth Tourism Ambassador, Joseph Amartey, says the festival will provide young people with opportunities to develop skills, build networks and explore careers and businesses within the tourism and hospitality sector.

“YOTOFEST is a celebration of Ghana’s culture, creativity, and the potential of our youth. The festival seeks to empower young people with knowledge, skills, networks, and opportunities while encouraging them to become active promoters of domestic tourism and Ghana’s tourism brand,” he said.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants, including students, tourism and hospitality professionals, government representatives, traditional leaders, corporate organisations, exhibitors and members of the public.

The festival will feature a Youth in Tourism Summit, leadership dialogue, tourism innovation and artificial intelligence sessions, and a career development forum.

It will also include a tourism and hospitality exhibition, youth business fair, business pitch competition, talent hunt and cultural and creative arts showcase.

The final day will focus on cultural and community activities, including a youth walk for domestic tourism, entertainment night, cultural performances and an awards ceremony recognising contributions to youth development, tourism promotion, cultural preservation and innovation.

TOSOGHA is also inviting corporate organisations, development partners and tourism stakeholders to support the festival as part of efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship, cultural preservation and sustainable tourism development in Ghana.

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