Akwaboa chiefs decry health and economic impact of deplorable roads in the area

Traditional authorities at Akwaboa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region say they have become targets of insults and public ridicule over the continued neglect of roads in the area.

According to the sub-chiefs, residents in the community hold the traditional leadership responsible for the area's underdevelopment.

They accused the chiefs of failing to effectively engage and lobby the government to provide much-needed infrastructure, especially roads.

The traditional leaders revealed that Akwaboa is one of the oldest historic communities in Asanteman, with deep traditional significance. Yet, the community's main road, which links it to the Ntensere-Sunyani and Adankwame-Barekese arterial highways, remains unpaved and riddled with potholes and gullies.

They claim that, together with their Paramount Chief, Otumfuo's Akwaboahene, Nana Kusi Agyapong Appau, they have made several representations to the District Assembly, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to get the road fixed, but all efforts have yielded no results.

In an interview with Adom News, the sub-chiefs of the Akwaboa community, which includes Nana Kwame Bonsu, Akyeamehene, Nana Osei Kwadwo, Akwaboa Kyeame, Nana Bremchamfour Boateng, Benkumhene, and Nana Owusu Ansah I, Ankobeahene, expressed deep disappointment over the persistent neglect of the road despite their repeated interventions.

"Our own people are insulting us because of this road. They think we are not doing enough, but we have knocked on every door to ensure that the road is fixed. So please let the government know that the people of Akwaboa are also Ghanaians," Nana Osei Kwadwo, Akwaboa Kyeame, lamented.

The Akyeamehene, Nana Kwame Bonsu, noted that reconstructing the Akwaboa road would help decongest the Sunyani and Barekese highways, and he appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to consider the community in its ongoing road projects.

"Fixing this road will ease pressure on the Sunyani and Barekese main roads. We know the government, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, is undertaking a lot of road projects, so we are pleading that they should also remember our road because we are suffering," he said.

The Benkumhene, Nana Bremchamfour Boateng, also bemoaned the health implications of the deplorable road condition, stating that residents are battling respiratory-related challenges due to excessive dust.

"The dust is killing us, and we are appealing to the authorities to come to our aid and fix the road for us."

Meanwhile, Ankobeahene Nana Owusu Ansah I disclosed that traditional authorities have been informed that the road has been awarded to a contractor, who has commenced work from Adankwame.

He therefore appealed for the project to be expedited to reach the Akwaboa community, noting that several assurances had been given in the past without fulfillment.

The road serves as a critical link for adjoining communities including Sokwai, Mpaso and Adankwame, and is heavily used by farmers, traders, schoolchildren and motorists.

Residents say the road becomes virtually impassable during the rainy season, cutting off communities and inflating transport fares.

Commercial drivers who ply the route have also threatened to withdraw their services due to the frequent breakdown of their vehicles and the high cost of maintenance.

The traditional authorities say the situation is not only hampering economic activities but also eroding public confidence in traditional leadership.

They are therefore making a passionate appeal to the government, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly, to as a matter of urgency, reshape and tar the Akwaboa collector road.

They warned that continued neglect of the road could fuel youth agitation and affect social cohesion in the area.

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